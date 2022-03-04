  1. Home
Falcon woman charged as part of illegal drug investigation

CHARGED: A Falcon woman has been charged in relation to a drug investigation by WA Police. Photo: File Image.
Detectives have charged a woman from Falcon and three men as part of an investigation into the supply of large amounts of illegal drugs into Western Australia by serious organised crime groups.

Officers stopped a car on Outram Street in West Perth, around 9.15am on March 3.

Simultaneously, two men were taken into custody in the Kelmscott area.

A 57-year-old man from Roleystone has been charged with:

  • Attempt to possess a prohibited drug with intent to sell/ supply (3kg methylamphetamine)
  • Property Laundering ($48,500)
  • Possess stolen/ unlawfully obtained property ($2,270).

A 41-year-old man from West Perth has been charged with:

  • Sold a prohibited drug (10 pounds of cannabis)
  • Possession of unlawfully obtained property ($1,500)
  • Attempt to supply a prohibited drug (3kg methylamphetamine)
  • Possess stolen/ unlawfully obtained property ($30,000).

A 42-year-old man from Mundijong has been charged with:

  • Attempt to possess a prohibited drug with intent to sell/ supply (3kgs of methylamphetamine)
  • Property Laundering ($48,500)
  • Possess stolen/unlawfully obtained property ($13,375)
  • Possess stolen/unlawfully obtained property ($3,775).

The three men are due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on March 4.

A 30-year-old woman from Falcon has been charged with:

  • Possess a Prohibited Drug (LSD)

She has been summoned to appear in the Armadale Magistrates Court on March 29.