Falcon woman charged as part of illegal drug investigation
Latest News
Detectives have charged a woman from Falcon and three men as part of an investigation into the supply of large amounts of illegal drugs into Western Australia by serious organised crime groups.
Officers stopped a car on Outram Street in West Perth, around 9.15am on March 3.
Simultaneously, two men were taken into custody in the Kelmscott area.
A 57-year-old man from Roleystone has been charged with:
- Attempt to possess a prohibited drug with intent to sell/ supply (3kg methylamphetamine)
- Property Laundering ($48,500)
- Possess stolen/ unlawfully obtained property ($2,270).
A 41-year-old man from West Perth has been charged with:
- Sold a prohibited drug (10 pounds of cannabis)
- Possession of unlawfully obtained property ($1,500)
- Attempt to supply a prohibited drug (3kg methylamphetamine)
- Possess stolen/ unlawfully obtained property ($30,000).
A 42-year-old man from Mundijong has been charged with:
- Attempt to possess a prohibited drug with intent to sell/ supply (3kgs of methylamphetamine)
- Property Laundering ($48,500)
- Possess stolen/unlawfully obtained property ($13,375)
- Possess stolen/unlawfully obtained property ($3,775).
The three men are due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on March 4.
A 30-year-old woman from Falcon has been charged with:
- Possess a Prohibited Drug (LSD)
She has been summoned to appear in the Armadale Magistrates Court on March 29.