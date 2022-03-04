latest-news,

Detectives have charged a woman from Falcon and three men as part of an investigation into the supply of large amounts of illegal drugs into Western Australia by serious organised crime groups. Officers stopped a car on Outram Street in West Perth, around 9.15am on March 3. Simultaneously, two men were taken into custody in the Kelmscott area. A 57-year-old man from Roleystone has been charged with: A 41-year-old man from West Perth has been charged with: A 42-year-old man from Mundijong has been charged with: The three men are due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on March 4. A 30-year-old woman from Falcon has been charged with: She has been summoned to appear in the Armadale Magistrates Court on March 29.

Falcon woman charged as part of illegal drug investigation