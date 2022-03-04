latest-news,

Door-knocking men claiming to be fundraising for the McGrath Foundation have been captured on CCTV approaching Mandurah homes from Dawesville to Coodanup, donning pink sweatshirts and clipboards. While their get-up looked legitimate at first, a few concerned Mandurah residents weren't so sure - taking to Facebook to express their concerns with the suspicious behaviour of the men. Multiple members of the community reported encountering the men, who were claiming to be raising money for "breastfeeding care nurses", a service the McGrath Foundation, a breast cancer organisation, says it does not offer. Tamara Hancock was at home with her two children, both under the age of five, when she first spotted the men. "It was about 3.30pm when they first tried to ring the doorbell - we have an intercom in the kitchen so I can see who is at the front door," Ms Hancock said. "Some neighbours had said doorknockers were coming around so we avoided answering and I got the kids unpacked." Ms Hancock didn't think about the doorknockers again and was taking an evening shower at 5.30pm when she received a call from her partner who was at work. "My phone started ringing and my partner said 'you need to get out there, there's a man at the door', and then he just said 'oh my god the garage door is opening'." In what Ms Hancock described as a "panic", her partner managed to intercept the garage door controls with his phone through their security system. "I freaked out and ran out in my towel, and by the time I got out there [the man] was gone." When Ms Hancock reviewed her security footage, she said she felt "chills" at what she saw. "The man at the door was literally pointing to my son and pointing to the door...in the video he was waving to the kids, making faces to them. And when my son pressed the button to open up the door the guy gave him thumbs up and clapped." Ms Hancock said that her children were extremely stranger-aware, but the previous day she had asked her son to quickly open the garage door for a tradesperson working on the home. "I thought afterwards that because I had told him it was okay to open to the tradie, he might have thought it would be okay to open to this guy." The family had already booked someone to move the garage door button to a higher position, and Ms Hancock said she was grateful for the technology which saved the day. "What scares me is the kids are so aware that not everybody is your friend and they don't talk to strangers even at the park. But because of how fun and interactive this guy was, my son thought he was so friendly." After the incident, Ms Hancock sat down with her son and explained the risks, and her family spent the night relieved that they had come away unscathed. Another neighbour told the Mail they had encountered two men in the same outfits and turned them away almost instantly, sensing something wasn't right. "They had shirts on from the McGrath Foundation, looked like they were from the op shop as none of them fit properly." She said the men had claimed to be fundraising for 'breastfeeding nurses'. "I had him mixing his words straight off-the-bat. My dogs were going off and he said 'no one's going to get in here' - it was three men in a white van." A third neighbour who captured the men on CCTV said she was well aware of door-knocking charities, and didn't believe the charity they claimed to be from sent door-knockers out in the neighbourhood. "I didn't even let them speak as I know most reputable charities do not send door knockers. Only once a year for the Salvation Army - that's the only one I know of. "It makes me angry as these people usually target the elderly." In an official response to a neighbour's post on Facebook, asking the McGrath Foundation about fundraising in Mandurah, the page responded 'Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We do not currently have fundraisers in Mandurah'. A representative from McGrath Foundation confirmed to the Mail that the doorknockers were not affiliated with their organisation, stating they were going to investigate these incidents and urged residents to be weary. "It's so disappointing to see this. I would say if someone was in doubt, close the door - if anyone would like to donate to our organisation, they can do so via our website which is very secure." He added that it unfortunately "wasn't the first time" people had tried to take advantage of the organisation and the community's kindness, and he was disappointed that the shirts may have ended up at an op-shop. "That's why we take the shirts back and make sure we don't take them to any second-hand stores, in case something like this were to happen." Anyone who witnesses anything suspicious in their area is encouraged to contact police on 131 444.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/44421247-cd61-4fb6-96f5-3fe3d8676101.jpg/r3_17_1077_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg