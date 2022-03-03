latest-news,

The Lakelands Station construction site has become a hive of activity with work ramping up on the Mandurah line's newest station. Work is underway to prepare the site for a major bridge lift next month, where the station's 50 tonne, 15.5 metre long concourse bridge will be crane-lifted into place. Related: As the station's two train platforms begin to take shape, work to install the elevator shaft and 60 pre-cast concrete panels will also begin. This infrastructure will support the future station entry and bus interchange buildings. Bulk earthworks are also continuing across the site to facilitate construction of the car park and the bus interchange. Track drainage works and the installation of below-ground stormwater pipework and electrical services are also progressing. Mandurah MP David Templeman said the station would change the way Peel residents access public transport. Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said it was exciting to see new construction milestones approaching in the coming months. "A growing number of families are choosing to call the suburbs surrounding Lakelands Station home and this new train station, complete with bus interchange and car park, will give them more options when it comes to their travelling needs," she said. The station is expected to open in 2023. Lakelands Station is jointly funded by the state and commonwealth government.

Lakelands Station construction on track