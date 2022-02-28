Grants open for Mandurah community groups, sporting clubs and non-profits

community,

A new round of grants is open for Mandurah community groups, sporting clubs and non-profit organisations. Groups are able to apply for one-off funding up to $5000 for projects, creative ideas and events that benefit the local community. Since its inception, the grants have helped hundreds of local groups and organisations to deliver a range of projects that increase community capacity, engagement, participation, skills and training in Mandurah. Mayor Rhys Williams encouraged local groups and non-profits to apply for the funding to make a positive difference in the community. "We're proud to have many amazing groups, clubs and organisations doing great things in our community. This is just one of the ways we support these groups to connect the community and help make Mandurah an even better place to live," he said. In 2020, Mandurah council endorsed an increase to the annual contribution for community grants by $100,000 per year for two years. Last year, Ocean Road Primary School in Dawesville used a grant towards the Six Seasons mural art project at the school. Year 5 and 6 students, parents and teachers collaborated with local Indigenous artist Daniel McHenry to learn about Aboriginal artwork, culture and history. Through completing workshops with Mr McHenry, the students gained a deeper appreciation of and connection to Indigenous culture, including Noongar language, and an understanding of the six Noongar seasons. Ocean Road Primary School teacher Rebecca Beatty said the students made a real connection with Mr McHenry, and were deeply engaged during the workshops. "The students enjoyed learning about symbols used in Aboriginal art and learning about how the seasons impacted on Indigenous people in regard to flora and fauna," she said. "The artwork they produced as the result of discussions was really impressive." Applications for the community grants are now open and will close on March 31. For information on applications, go to mandurah.wa.gov.au/grantsandsponsorship Applicants should read the guidelines on the website, and then contact one of the City's Community Development Officers on 9550 3850 (or email cdo@mandurah.wa.gov.au) to discuss their grant idea, and then submit their applications online.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/3e33cc3e-5de2-46bf-90ef-5adcb163a32d.JPG/r0_191_2992_1881_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Grants open for Mandurah community groups, sporting clubs and non-profits