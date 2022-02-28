latest-news,

The Peel has once again been slammed with high fuel prices, with many petrol stations in the region capping over the $2 mark per litre and residents demanding answers. A spokesman from FuelWatch told the Mail this price hike was for a number of reasons and spanned across the state - and they could get higher. "There are two main factors influencing fuel prices at the moment," the spokesman said. "Firstly, the increasing global demand for fuel as countries start opening back up as they come to terms with COVID and the supply of crude oil which underpins the production of that fuel not increasing to meet the demand. "Secondly, the global uncertainty being created through the Russian invasion of Ukraine." He added that Peel residents should prepare themselves for prices to stay high as the month progressed. "As it currently stands it appears fuel prices will continue to remain high, possibly going slightly higher too." The cheapest fuel to be found in the Peel tomorrow, March 1, is 169.50 at Liberty Pinjarra on Pinjarra Road. Vibe Mandurah is offering 185.50, while Caltex Woolworths (on Pinjarra Road and Magenta Terrace) and 7/11 (Lakes Road and Eaglemont Street) are offering 185.90.

Fuel prices in Peel to stay high: FuelWatch