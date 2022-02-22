latest-news,

Police have arrested three men in relation to a violent home burglary where they entered a Guilderton property armed with axes on Sunday, February 13. It will be alleged around 1.45am, a 24-year-old Joondalup man, a 19-year-old Pinjarra man nd a 47-year-old Kelmscott man forced their way into a property on Dewar Street. Once they gained entry, the offenders allegedly assaulted two men who had been sleeping inside. The victims, aged 49 and 60, received extensive injuries as a result of the assault and were flown to Royal Perth Hospital. All three men have been charged with: The 47-year-old man is due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on February 25, while both the 24-year-old man and 19-year-old man will appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on March 4. Investigations into other incidents and further involvement in Guilderton are ongoing. Detectives urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at crimestopperswa.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/97b8d25b-a297-4c1b-9a9c-11a983443c3f.jpg/r2_0_648_365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police arrest 19-year-old Pinjarra man and two others for violent home burglary in Guilderton