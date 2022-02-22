comment,

I am lawfully exempted from wearing a mask and it is the same. Even though the discrimination law states that it is deemed discrimination to refuse me entry companies think their policies override the law. I cannot check for prices on the shelf, which results in me paying more then I have too. I even get asked to hand my card over for payment. Doctors here in Kalgoorlie are doing the same thing but every patient has to wait outside until called in. Highly disappointed with the treatment of that lady at the surgery. Very bad to leave her outside in the sun, just because she chose to not vaccinate. Non of us were vaccinated a short time ago and we all supported each other, stayed home when needed and acted like humans. These days I am so disgusted with the attitudes of many people. I have friends that are vaccinated and unvaccinated, I do not discriminate, I do not ask them, it's their choice. The government has a lot to answer to for causing such separation and bad treatment of people. I too have experienced extreme discrimination. Repeatedly. It is shameful, heartbreaking and does not follow the science. The prime minister repeatedly states the vaccines are not mandatory (yet we are extremely discriminated against, I'm highly professional and I've lost my job and cannot secure another at this time - I may have to leave my home and move interstate to secure employment). The vaccine does not offer significant protection; Premier Mark McGowan stated a couple of weeks ago that a vaccine offers only 4% effectiveness (two doses), and may offer up to 64% for three doses. Across the world and country we are seeing the virus spread equally through vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Our recent WA "outbreaks" were at a number of bars where only vaccinated people can enter. A healthy person is not a risk to anyone. The doctor should have felt safe with their own vaccine protection. This woman is no more of a "threat" than any other person, or less of a "threat" than a vaccinated person presenting with cold and flu symptoms. I am grateful for leading Australian doctors such as Dr Nick Coatworth now speaking out that the mandates are of no use (and the UK dropping all mandates, including frontline health care). Note: Opinions and letters published in Mandurah Mail do not reflect the views of the editor or the publisher.

