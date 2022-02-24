latest-news, mandurah mail, barragup, house of the week, real estate view, buy home, for sale

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. 4 BED | 1 BATH | 3 CAR Don't miss out on this sprawling 2.38-hectare lifestyle property which features an electric gate entrance, low-maintenance grounds partially reticulated off bore, a large horse arena for the avid trainer, an 18x9m powered workshop and multiple paddocks. As you approach this property the winding driveway leads you to the home which is filled with unassuming charm. It has been beautifully renovated throughout over the past few years and has been well-loved by the owners who injected homey touches everywhere you look. The welcoming kitchen has a huge stand-alone electric oven with a five-burner gas cooktop, stone benchtops, ample storage including overheads and a feature wine rack. Off of the open-plan kitchen and dining area is the step-down living/family room with reverse-cycle airconditioning. There is an additional lounge room at the front of the home with a tile fire that radiates warmth. The master bedroom has a feature recessed wall, a ceiling fan and roller blinds to ensure comfort. There are three additional bedrooms which are all of a decent size, with ceiling fans an added bonus in two of the rooms. The main bathroom is complete with a shower and bath, so you can soak up the crisp tones while you revel in relaxation. Features include security doors, sensor lights and a gas instantaneous hot water system. Outside there is a water tank, three horse paddocks with shelters and automatic water troughs, two big separate paddocks, a large horse arena, an 18x9m powered workshop, a feed shed, a tie-up bay and a patio that wraps around the home where you can sit back and listen to the wildlife. All this is situated in a great location close enough to town but away from the hustle and bustle. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/a6e17631-1b2c-4fe8-834f-cadd207165d3.jpg/r0_212_2500_1624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg