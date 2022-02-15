latest-news,

Waitangi Day, New Zealand's national holiday, was celebrated last weekend on the western foreshore in Mandurah. The Mandurah Waitangi Day celebrations have been held each year since 2016, and have steadily grown in popularity and attendance. Waitangi Day marks the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, New Zealand's founding document. It is traditionally celebrated on February 6 in Waitangi, though Maori people across the world have taken to creating their own celebrations to mark the occasion. The day began with an opening Karakia (Maori incantations and prayers) by Mopey Devery. A singing performance by the Nga Tamariki O Waimarama group followed. Performances and demonstrations were abundant throughout the day as the western foreshore buzzed with community members. Stall holders selling traditional Maori dress, items and food added to the fun of the day as visitors were able to explore what was on offer and learn about Maori culture. The feeling of community and togetherness was strong walking around the foreshore.

