Wearable Art Mandurah 2022 entries now open

Following a record number of entries in 2021, designers, artists and creatives are encouraged to get involved in the 2022 Wearable Art Mandurah competition. With many great development opportunities available throughout the competition, Wearable Art Mandurah is one of Australia's premier wearable art events and is open to artists of all skill levels, ages and design forms. The competition culminates in the Wearable Art Mandurah Showcase event later in the year, held at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre. Related: North Dandalup resident Renate Jamieson entered the competition for the first time last year, creating two impressive garments from re-used materials, some found by the side of the road. Her garment Bodies of Water - made from more than 2500 plastic straws - won the the Creative Reuse Award, which was announced at the Wearable Art Mandurah Showcase in November 2021. Renate's winning design was inspired by viewing aerial photographs of global waterways. "It invites contemplation regarding the fragility of life and dependence on water for survival," she said. "It illustrates pathways for migration from snow-capped mountains down to vast oceans, emphasising how all waterways are intricately linked." Renate said the competition was a learning experience, in which participants inspired each other and thoughts and ideas were triggered to bring together the final product. "Its not about seeing things for what they are, but what they can be," she said. Handcrafted wearable art pieces come to life over the course of the year-long competition program, with last year's garments made from a huge variety of materials including handbags, x-ray prints, disposable rubber gloves and dolls, as well as traditional fabrics. There are seven standard categories to enter, and a range of prizes on offer. A selection of Wearable Art Mandurah garments from the 2021 competition will be on show at a special exhibition at Contemporary Art Spaces Mandurah (CASM) from February 19 - April 3. Competition entries close on Friday, March 18, 2022. Go to www.wearableartmandurah.com for entry details or contact the City's Arts Development Officer via wearableart@mandurah.wa.gov.au or 9550 3842 for any assistance.

Wearable Art Mandurah 2022 entries now open