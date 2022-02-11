latest-news,

Mandurah businesses have seen a slew of disgruntled customers attempting to enter their premises with false vaccine exemption cards, claiming to be part of a 'vaccine control group' study. The cards claim holders are part of a health study which requires them to be unvaccinated - they even link to a website, which appears at first click to lead to a number of health affiliates. Upon a closer look, the website links to a number of unofficial and anti-vax groups and services. One Mandurah business owner, who asked to remain anonymous due to the abuse she has faced from customers, said these were people "desperate for ideas to get in". Read more: Staff at hospitality venues in Mandurah cop barrage of abuse over new vaccine entry requirements "The website from the card looks like it has a lot of affiliate links from health organisations, but when you look them up they are anti-vax groups. People are getting very forceful with it." She said she didn't know whether the people thought they were in a legitimate control group or just "angry that they paid money for the card which isn't working for them". The business owner, who also works at a local gym, said the gym had seen a number of attempts with the cards over the past week. "They just say 'you can't deny me access to the venue, I'm not allowed to be vaccinated I'm part of a study group'." A representative from the WA health department said the cards were not authorised to be used to enter any facilities. "The attached cards are not part of a medical exemption pathway recognised by the WA Chief Health Officer," the representative said. Read more: Watch an expert explain the vaccine rollout for children aged 5 to 11 "Any business in which these cards are presented are urged to remind customers that they are not accepted as proof of COVID-19 vaccination under Western Australian law." Reports of the cards being used interstate emerged late last year, with The Courier writing that the anti-vax group 'Awake Ballarat' had been promoting the cards and their use to their following. The Mandurah business owner added that she wanted to speak out about this issue to help smaller businesses who couldn't afford to have security at the door. "If we let somebody in knowing it's not a real card we can get a huge fine - they have a really good spiel about why it's real and they could probably bully a smaller venue into letting them in. "I feel for small businesses and cafes without security at the door."

