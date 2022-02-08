latest-news,

With his 100th birthday fast approaching on February 11, Bob Porteous is close to marking a century. When asked how he was feeling about achieving this incredible milestone, he laughed and said he was feeling "the same". Read more: A bomber command veteran who served during the Second World War, Mr Porteous's memory of his time as a navigator of the Avro Lancaster in the RAAF is still as clear as ever. "I served for five years, from 1941 to 1945. Three-year services, 622 in England, 460 within Australia then went over to Sydney and flew 67s," Mr Porteous said, detailing the squadrons he was part of during the war. Mr Porteous completed 20 'sorties' or deployments over Germany, most of which were bombing raids. He recalled how every morning when he woke up, he wasn't sure if the same people would be in the mess hall. Read: From Gallipoli to the UK, digger survived both world wars For three years after the war, he assisted with aid in the aftermath, flying across the globe and even to Hiroshima, Japan, only shortly after the nuclear bomb. "I've got 500 hours up in one of those," Mr Porteous said, referring to the amount of time he spent as a navigator. He recalled a particularly frightening time of his service during an operation over Germany. "During Operation Annoy, we were about two minutes off course, we turned one way and the plane beneath us blew up. We dropped 10,000ft, my leg got caught under the radar set. I'm paying for it now getting it massaged everyday," Mr Porteous said. Fortunately, this was the only injury he sustained during his time in the RAAF. Read: Dream flight comes true for 96-year-old RAAF veteran About five years ago, Mr Porteous walked in the Anzac Day parade with his son, Chris Porteous and granddaughter, Hannah Porteous. This was the first Anzac parade he had marched in, and as his family recalls, he was determined to walk the whole thing. When asked what his secret to a long and happy life was, Mr Porteous gave some words of wisdom. "Just keep living. Take things in moderation. Don't smoke." Mr Porteous celebrated his 100th birthday early - at the McNamara Lodge with daughter Susan Martin, son-in-law Robert Martin, daughter-in-law Michelle Porteous and granddaughter Hannah Porteous. Mandurah mayor Rhys Williams also visited to wish Mr Porteous a happy birthday and present a gift from the City of Mandurah; a set of pens made from the old Mandurah jetty, built in 1952. Mr Porteous will be celebrating his 100th birthday this Saturday with family and friends in Mandurah.

