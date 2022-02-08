latest-news,

As reporting crimes increasingly moves online, the older generation that grew up in an analog era is facing a digital divide. This is an issue for some elderly residents in Erskine Lakes who are struggling to report dirt bike hoons in the area. This has left people disheartened with a lot of residents becoming too anxious to walk around as dirt bike riders speed on the pathways. "Just going for a simple walk is now scary - people go for a walk around the lake and they get motorbikes so close to them not slowing down," a concerned resident said. "People have even had to hide behind trees until the bikes pass. "Phenomenal speed they do and they just laugh when you take a video of them." Read more: With constant hooning many elderly residents want to report it but don't know how. One resident spent a whole day trying to send a video of illegal riding to the police. "I had a really stressful time trying to download the video from dashcam and get a photo clear enough," she said. "I had to go from Toyota to Camera House to an IT person to show me how to download the footage. "It was such a big ordeal and I'm only 60." Even a small bit of information could help police find a culprit. People reporting illegal riding in 2021 led to Mandurah police seizing 52 unregistered motorbikes. To make a confidential report on hoon behaviour and dangerous driving, call the WA Police on 131 444. To report online complete a traffic complaint form. If you're struggling to report online, police can download photos and video for you if you take it into the Mandurah station. "If you have anything useful to pass onto police no matter how small do it because it's just joining the pieces together to find who owns the bikes," the resident said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/fdebc0cd-3d74-4d31-8d10-33e3834cc69c.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg