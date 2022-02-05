UPDATE: Nambeelup bushfire downgraded to watch and act but fire conditions could change

latest-news,

UPDATE - February 5, 10am The Nambeelup fire has been moved back down to watch and act. The bushfire is stationary.and contained but isn't controlled. Firefighters are expecting the wind to change to south westerly at 3pm. This means fire conditions could change and the community should stay alert. Firefighters are currently at the scene strengthening containment lines. UPDATE - February 4, 4.30pm The Nambeelup fire which was previously declared stationary and contained (below) has been upgraded to an emergency warning as of 4.16pm for people near Readheads Road to the north, Yangedi Road to the east, Lakes Road to the south and Nambeelup Road to the west in Nambeelup. Homes in Greyhound Retreat and Bush Retreat are now under threat by fire and the DFES website states residents in those areas are in danger and must act immediately to survive. In pictures provided to the Mail the blaze is seen looming towards residential properties as firefighters fight tirelessly to control it. If the way is clear, leave in a westerly direction towards Lakes Road.. PREVIOUS The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) has confirmed that the Nambeelup bushfire is now stationary and contained, and is calling for any information to be reported to Crime Stoppers. Residents first reported the blaze at 1.34pm on January 2, and it has since burned over 100 hectares of land. Around 150 career firefighters, volunteers and parks and wildlife workers went down to the site of the fire and after two days, the DFES warning has been downgraded from 'watch and wait' to 'advice'. "The cause of the fire is unknown and we are asking people if they've seen anything to deemed suspicious to make a report to Crime Stoppers," a DFES spokeswoman said. "It is contained and stationary, but there remains a fire risk in the area." Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 www.crimestopperswa.com.au More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/2ccb1505-fad3-4945-b9f6-9d11fe8ce0c0.jpg/r2_0_958_540_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg