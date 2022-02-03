latest-news,

Fire and emergency services remain at the site of a bushfire in Nambeelup which first sparked yesterday afternoon and quickly became out of control. A representative from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said the fire was first reported at 1.34pm on February 2. "There are 100 hectares that have been burnt currently and the cause of the fire is unknown," he said. "The bushfire is stationary but is not contained or controlled." While the blaze continues to burn, the warning has now been reduced to 'watch and act'. Around 150 career firefighters, volunteers and parks and wildlife workers are currently working on containing the fire and rescuing wildlife. "We have personnel who are consolidating containment lines." More information to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/468261f0-f783-4e09-9fc4-5d01056c7ccd.jpg/r5_0_2042_1151_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg