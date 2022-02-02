What's On: Fringe shows are coming to Mandurah

latest-news,

February 9 - 13 Mandurah will once again be hosting a series of events as part of the ever-popular Fringe Festival. Local bars, restaurants, cafes and venues will partner with premier entertainers, to host ticketed events the whole family can enjoy. The array of entertainment on offer, many hot off the train from Perth's Fringe World event, will include comedy, music and musicals, circus, burlesque, cabaret, children's shows and many more. Don't miss out on tickets to Fringe Mandurah this February. For more information visit Fringe Mandurah at mandurah.wa.gov.au February 7 Swing into action with Mandurah Mixed Badminton Club's all inclusive social badminton. Whether you have a disability or not, everyone is welcome. Join for an active 10 weeks of fun and pay as you go. Be guided by a qualified coach and develop new skills. Games run from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at the Halls Head Recreation Centre. This friendly club is a great way to make new connections. For ages 12 and over. To book phone Irene 0409 103 488 or Nang 0416 123 655. February 14 Adults of all ages are invited to join the Mandurah Over 55 Kayak Club for a paddle through the canals from the Mandurah Western Foreshore. Registration from 8.30am. Paddle from 9am. Free fruit and sausage sizzle at 11am. Meet in the car park south of the bridge opposite Mary Street, wear a hat, long sleeves and sunscreen, and bring a refillable water bottle. Numbers are limited. Bookings essential, https://mehg.org.au/free-activity-calendar or phone Greg on 0498 647 925. Every Friday A yoga class for seniors is recommencing at the Leslie Street Sport and Recreation Centre every Friday at 1pm. Qualified yoga instructor Carol Dawson is taking this class. Participants are asked to provide their own floor mat. Registration for this one hour class is $25 and each session only costs $5 each. Why not come along and join this happy group. Further enquiries to Jan McGlinn OAM on 0427088615. February 6 Take a walk along the Eastern Foreshore through the Mandjar Markets every Sunday. The markets trade from 9am-3pm. Browse and enjoy quality local arts, crafts and produce from a variety of stall holders, plus music entertainment and kids activities. Send us an email Have an event you'd like to promote? We'd love to hear from you. Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.

