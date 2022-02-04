latest-news,

Nikkita Dixon is no stranger to turning heads, with an impressive wardrobe of bright clothing and a larger-than-life personality which draws people to her. Working for a number of years in both radio and print journalism, including a time writing the entertainment round for the Mandurah Mail, Nikkita established a name for herself as a local media personality. Nikkita has recently taken the first step in embarking on a new journey - a journey into EDM/pop music, releasing her first single 'Looking Up', which is available on Spotify and Apple Music. "I went out with some friends to a hotel the other night for drinks and they wrangled the manager to play my song a bunch of times - people seemed to really vibe it," Nikkita said The single release has been a longtime goal for Nikkita, who grew up dreaming of releasing her music to the world. "When I was growing up I didn't really pursue my music - I felt like I needed to get a career to pay the bills," she said. "Now I realised I've got a fulltime job, I can start following my dreams a little - I've got permission now, I guess." Growing up with artists like Ellie Goulding and Lily Allen in her ears, Nikkita said she had a love for acts that you would "go to a festival and see". Read more: Coastal Bliss Yoga and Wellness in Mandurah introducing open-air classes "I think I wrote my first song when I was like 10 or 11, it was super inappropriate and not safe for kids. "I was really into Destiny's Child at the time and the lyrics went like 'dial 123, wonder who will answer?'" Nikkita laughed. As she got older, she continued to write songs and said she would "write a new song every week". In 2019, Nikkita started going to open mic nights at a pub down the road from her house, and got a positive response from its patrons. "Everyone was really supportive and one day someone was like 'maybe you should record this?'" Nikkita went to a recording studio, but said it didn't go well because she didn't know how a lot of the equipment worked. "I decided to study music production so I knew what I was doing, I tried again and it was... less bad the next time." Taking time to develop her sound, Nikkita said it took a full year to figure out what she was doing in order to make her songs sound like what she wanted to listen to. "I'm still not entirely sure what sound I want - I've always loved festival songs. This single is about being on your own. "I've been single for a few years and I came up with the lyrics while walking around thinking about what it's like." When it comes to her music career goals, Nikkita said she was focussed on creating and sharing her stories above anything else. Read more: Bruce Ellis chats 'Mandurah Surf: The Characters and the Coast' "I made a commitment to myself when I started on this journey to releasing my music - I've got a job, I'm not doing it for money. "Whatever money I make with my music I want to put it towards something to make the world a better place." Nikkita said she was considering having fans of her music decide where the money from her next release would go. "I'd really like to donate to climate change, or the refugees on Christmas Island. Some of them have been there for so many years and people aren't talking about it enough." Nikkita's first EP is planned to come out by the end of the year, and she said the sound would be a little more "Ladyhawke", and more poppy EDM. "This is all sort of me documenting my little mental health journey. Everyone has been really supportive so far. "Everyone has to start somewhere and this is my start." To follow along on Nikkita's artist journey, follow her Facebook page or Instagram.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/6504b586-89c4-4a28-9c69-eb2bf9a37c85.jpg/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg