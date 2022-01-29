latest-news,

WESTERN Australia has reported 22 new cases of COVID-19, with one of the cases "likely linked" to the Bunbury cluster. As reported on January 29, six cases are household contacts from known clusters in the South West, Safety Bay, Rockingham, Willagee and Wheatbelt areas and 14 cases are linked to the Perth Library Nightclub Cluster. One case is under investigation with no link established to any known and one case is an interstate traveller. All cases are now in quarantine and public health continue to investigate and monitor them. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 is advised to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result or are advised otherwise by WA Health. As of January 29, The Monkey Bar was added as an exposure site in Mandurah. Anyone who visited on Friday, January 21 between 10pm and 11.30pm is advised to get tested immediately.

