Update: MARC to require proof of vaccination only from patrons accessing gym and dry group fitness

Update - January 31 On Saturday, January 29, the WA Government updated its formal proof of vaccination requirements for swimming pools and community sport. Consequently, the City of Mandurah is changing its entry requirements to the Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre (MARC), which are now different to what was communicated to the community on Thursday, January 27. As of January 31, only those patrons accessing the gymnasium and dry group fitness classes will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entry. It is understood that community indoor sport and activities within indoor venues are exempt from the proof of vaccination mandate. Member entry will be deactivated and reactivated once members have displayed their proof of vaccination to MARC staff. This will mean you will only have to show your proof of vaccination once (or until government directions change requiring further proof). Customers to the MARC do not need to show proof of vaccination when entering the indoor and outdoor pool area for any purpose. This includes reasons such as: The City of Mandurah is responsible for adhering to all government mandates on COVID-19. The government has stated that the purpose of these directions is to set out vaccination and proof of vaccination requirements for certain premises in WA to prevent, control or abate the risks associated with the state of emergency. A City spokesperson asked the community to be patient with staff who are working to implement new directions as quickly and effectively as possible. These directions can be viewed on the WA government website, https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/proof-of-vaccination-directions-no-2 Earlier From January 31, patrons aged 16 and over will have to be double vaccinated before entering the Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre (MARC). Before entering the MARC, Halls Head Recreation Centre and Mandurah Seniors Centre, visitors must present their proof of vaccination in an approved format along with valid ID or a valid exemption. If patrons use the ServiceWA or Express Plus Medicare applications, ID will not be required. These rules will include all patrons whether they are spectating, accompanying or directly using any of the facilities. Mask wearing directions will also continue to apply in all indoor areas. A City of Mandurah spokesperson confirmed the formal proof of vaccination directions came from the state government. The spokesperson thanked all of its customers and staff for their understanding and asked that everyone "continue to treat staff and each other respectfully at all times when they check vaccination status". Support for accessing the ServiceWA application is available via ServiceWA app: Support (www.wa.gov.au), or alternatively, staff at City of Mandurah Library can assist.

Update: MARC to require proof of vaccination only from patrons accessing gym and dry group fitness