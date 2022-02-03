latest-news, halls head, mandurah, house of the week, real estate view

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. This property is located in one of Port Mandurah's most sought after streets, an easy walk into town and a five-minute boat ride from your favourite restaurants or out to the ocean for a spot of fishing. This commanding Tuscan style, two-storey home has spectacular 180-degree water views from all levels and was built by one of WA's most renowned builders. This property comes complete with the highest of finishes throughout. There are five large bedrooms, three bathrooms, an office, a theatre, a stunning upstairs balcony and a large alfresco area overlooking the sparkling swimming pool and canal. Walking through to the living area you will see the amazing kitchen which features granite benchtops, soft close drawers and cupboards, loads of overhead storage, Fisher & Paykel double dish drawers, a five-burner Miele gas cooktop, a 900mm rangehood, a 600mm Miele wall oven, a built-in microwave, a double fridge recess with plumbing and a walk-in pantry. There is also a drop zone off the kitchen which is handy for charging phones. The dining room is surrounded by glass windows so it is light and bright and takes in the water views. There is also a family room with oak flooring to enjoy. The stunning alfresco area looks over the infinity below ground swimming pool and canal, with steps down either side of the house to the canal level. There is a large timber jetty that will house two boats if required, an undercroft to store all your water toys and fishing equipment as well as a double lock-up garage with extra storage space. Canal living doesn't get any better than this. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

The ultimate north facing canal home with an infinity pool | 3 Finistere Island Retreat, Halls Head Sam Read