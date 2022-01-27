latest-news,

Detailed design work has begun for the replacement of two finger jetties at the Port Bouvard Marina boat ramp to improve access and safety for users, with site works to commence in March. The $400,000 project will see the existing two fixed timber jetties demolished and replaced with new, modern floating jetties that will be significantly wider and longer to allow for easier vessel launching and retrieval. Work on site will begin in March and be staged to allow users continued access to the busy ramp. Read more: Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said this work will make the jetties safer for the community. "The Department of Transport is working closely with the Eastport Canal Waterways Advisory Group and other stakeholders to ensure the significant improvements are made with minimal disruption to the thousands of skippers who use this popular ramp," Ms Saffioti said. However for safety reasons during essential piling work and installation of the jetty pontoons scheduled for April, jetty access will require suspension intermittently for short periods. Read: Cooking with family: Yina Jia shares her dumpling recipe for Chinese New Year Users will be notified of the closure times in advance and it is expected that work on the jetty upgrade project will be completed by the middle of this year. About 35,000 boat launches are made from the dual ramp each year, making it one of the busiest in the Peel region. Dawesville MP Lisa Munday said that, once complete, the boat ramps will be more accessible. "This is a popular facility which when complete, will mean more people can use the boat ramps and enjoy the water, especially those with disabilities," Ms Munday said.

