What's On: Hot rods, entertainers, and more

January 29 This Saturday at 12pm local music star Katy Steele will be performing in-centre at Mandurah Forum as part of the shopping centres' summer initiative, The Spotlight Series. The Spotlight Series aims to support the creative industry and bring joy to the community by welcoming local artists to perform in its spaces. January 30 Start your engines - Hot Rods are coming to Hall Park all for a good cause. Hundreds of Hot Rods and custom cars are expected to show up on Sunday, January 30 from 10am to 5pm to help raise funds for Beyond Blue. Entry to the show will be $5 per person, and $15 for families. There will be food trucks, ice cream vans, and drinks available. Entertainment and rides will be provided by King Carnival. A trophy will be given out by sponsor Shannons Insurance and there will also be a raffle. The event is being run by the Australian Street Rod Federation in conjunction with Mandurah Rod and Custom Club and Comet Bay Rodders. February 1 - April 1 Mandurah writing group, Scribblers will be holding a short story writing competition in 2022. There is junior high school, senior high school, and an open category for entrants in the Peel region. The theme of the competition is experiences during COVID-19. Each category has prize money for people who come first, second and third. Entries for the competition open on February 1, 2022 and close April 1, 2022. Scribblers will organise an anthology of the best works and publish them for sale. For more information contact Sandra Smiles on 0458347371 or visit https://www.judgify.me/Scribblers22 February 1 The City of Mandurah has partnered with Connecting Community for Kids to run a fortnightly 'Village Morning Tea' for parents/carers of children with disability or people who have disability themselves to create connections and access peer support. The mornings are very informal with craft activities, morning tea and conversations. Children are welcome to attend and there will be a supervised children's activity area. The event runs every fortnight and takes place at the Lakelands Library and Community Centre, 49 Banksiadale Gate, from 9.30am to 11am. For more information on the Morning Tea please contact wendyk@connecting4kids.com.au. February 2 The University of the Third Age (U3A) is run from the Anglican Community Centre at 2 Leslie Street. U3A is a world wide organisation for the over 50's to broaden knowledge in a friendly atmosphere. A variety of relevant talks are given with no exams or tests. U3A also organises excursions, social events, coffee mornings or lunches.. U3A's meetings will be held each Wednesday and Thursday from 1.30 to 3.30pm. Send us an email Have an event you'd like to promote? We'd love to hear from you. Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.

