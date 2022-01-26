How Mandurah enjoyed Australia Day 2022 | Photos

latest-news,

Mandurah turned it on for Australia Day once again on Wednesday, with residents from all over the city donning their Aussie flags and lapping up the sun. As of course is tradition, hundreds of people hit the water and foreshore in Mandurah, with a festive fleet of boats taking off as part of the annual flotilla. Read more: Mandurah held one of its biggest citizenship ceremonies of the year with more than 100 new citizens taking the pledge this Australia Day. From 11am on the Eastern Foreshore there was a range of family friendly fun including workshops, roving entertainment, water slides, inflatables, Critters Up Close, face painting and a sausage sizzle by the Mandurah Lions Club. How did you enjoy Australia Day? Send your photos to editor@mandurahmail.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/136b9250-0915-4592-ae1c-00beb2ac48a3.JPG/r0_265_5184_3194_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg