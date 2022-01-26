Mandurah nightclubs, Officeworks and bakery in West Pinjarra added to list of WA exposure sites

latest-news,

THREE Peel venues have been listed as COVID-19 exposure sites as the amount of positive COVID-19 cases for the state rises to 24. Anyone who visited Top Floor Mandurah Night Club between 11.45pm on Saturday, January 22 and 1am Sunday, January 23 is advised to get tested immediately and isolate until they receive a negative result. The same advice is in place for anyone who visited Miami Bakehouse in West Pinjarra on Friday, January 21 between 7.30am and 8.30am. Anyone who was at Mandurah Officeworks on Thursday, January 20 between 3-4pm are encouraged to monitor for symptoms. Nine of the new cases are related to the Bunbury cluster, all related to the Kemerton Lithium Hydroxide Processing Plant. The nine brings the Bunbury cluster up to 16. Mr McGowan confirmed that in Bunbury, the virus had affected one contractor and one work site at the 90 hectare plant in Kemerton. "The area affected has been shut down and any close contacts in the work unit have been requested to get tested and isolated," he said. "Since the first case was identified on Monday, there have been 99 close or casual contacts, with 73 returning negative results. "The Department of Health is now working with the company to test and quarantine those affected." WA Health advises anyone who is showing symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/16e6b18f-a4c3-420c-af54-4291d77a1b6a.jpg/r0_79_800_531_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg