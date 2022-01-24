latest-news,

Pinjarra police and emergency services have attended the scene of a light plane crash which occurred at the Murrayfield Airport this morning. Around 9.05am, it is believed the pilot of the aircraft was conducting a landing manoeuvre before attempting to abort the landing. Police said their initial inquiries suggested the plane struck nearby ground nose-first, causing it to flip onto its roof. The four occupants of the plane, three adults and one child, were taken to hospital - and an initial assessment suggested their injuries were not life threatening. Officers are continuing their investigation of the crash, and said they would know more about the cause once the pilot and passengers were able to be interviewed. More information to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/5b1529bb-2d7f-487e-ba9c-e65b2df91e68.jpg/r0_558_5152_3469_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Plane involved in light crash at Murrayfield Airport, Nambeelup