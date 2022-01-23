WA records 24 new local COVID-19 cases overnight

latest-news,

WA Health has reported 24 new local COVID-19 cases and two travel-related cases to 8pm yesterday. All cases are now in quarantine and public health will continue to monitor them. Contact tracers are now working with these cases to determine potential exposure sites and these will be uploaded to the HealthyWA website when confirmed. WA Health's contact tracing team continues to identify a new range of exposure sites linked to new cases and it is likely exposure sites will be updated or added. Please continue to check exposure sites regularly, these are listed on the HealthyWA website. People are urged to continue to check the exposure sites page of the HealthyWA website for updates, and if they have been to an exposure site to follow the listed health advice. Anyone in the Perth, Peel and the South West regions experiencing symptoms should get tested immediately and isolate until they receive a negative result. A full list of testing clinics and opening hours is available on HealthyWA website. 4,743 Western Australians were swabbed at clinics yesterday. WA Health is expanding testing capacity, including operating hours of clinics. People are encouraged to check the HealthyWA website to find clinic locations and opening hours. Private clinics are also available. Testing is available free of charge at private testing clinics for people who have been advised by WA Health to get tested, or who have been present at exposure sites at the times listed on the HealthyWA website. WA Health is closely monitoring two vessels off the WA coast, both reporting probable COVID cases on board through returned positive Rapid Antigen Tests. All positive crew members on board these vessels are isolating in their cabins and being monitored safely. Yesterday, 2,144,893 scans were recorded on the SafeWA app. It is important for everyone to check using SafeWA or the ServiceWA app will help authorities contact those who may be at risk quickly and effectively. There are currently 90 confirmed active cases in WA. Of these, 24 are in hotel quarantine, 66 are in self-quarantine. No cases are currently in hospital. Today's 26 new cases bring the State's total number of COVID-19 cases to 1385. 1285 people have recovered from the virus. Information about Western Australia's controlled border arrangements, conditions of entry and quarantine is available online. Yesterday 9,036 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered in State-run vaccination clinics in Western Australia. Note: The COVID-19 Coronavirus: Vaccination dashboard (external site) dashboard will be updated again on Monday*. For the latest Commonwealth data visit the Vaccination Numbers and Statistics website. Demand for vaccinations and third doses is increasing. To spread the demand across clinic operating hours and to avoid excessive wait times, people are encouraged to make a booking via Vaccinate WA. Vaccinations are also available at GPs and pharmacies. Anyone who received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine four or more months ago can now book their booster dose and ensure they have maximum protection against the disease. Additional appointments for children aged 5 to 11 have been added at State-run clinics until January 30 and these can be booked online at VaccinateWA. A dedicated paediatric vaccination clinic at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre (PCEC) will offer more children's vaccinations and increased children's vaccinations will be available at Kwinana and Ellenbrook vaccination clinics. All other appointments booked at the PCEC clinic will continue as scheduled. A mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for most occupations and workforces in WA is being introduced in a phased approach. For more information on getting your COVID-19 vaccine, visit: https://rollup.wa.gov.au/ To date, 383 cases of variant strains have been detected in Western Australia - including 176 Omicron strain, 53 Alpha strain, 15 Beta strain, one Gamma strain and 138 Delta strain. Visit WA Health's HealthyWA website for the latest information on COVID-19. **A vaccine dashboard data interpretation guide (external site) is also available to help you.

