Police have arrested a 31-year-old Parmelia man in the Dawesville area in relation to two alleged shootings which took place six months apart. It is alleged that on Monday, August 16 in 2021, the man shot a man known to him at a cemetery in Baldivis. The victim was taken to hospital for surgery. It is further alleged that on Monday, January 17 of 2022, the man drove to a property on Stakehill Road in the company of two other men in a grey Holden Commodore. After exiting the vehicle, it is alleged that the accused approached a man at the address and fired a shotgun, causing injuries to the victim's groin and leg area. The victim remains in hospital where he is currently in a critical but stable condition. On Thursday, January 20, the man was arrested in Dawesville and was charged with: He appeared in the Rockingham Magistrates Court Friday, January 21, and was remanded in custody to reappear on February 18. The investigation is ongoing and detectives are appealing for information from the public to identify and locate the other people who were involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or to make a report online at crimestopperswa.com.au.

Gang Crime Squad charges 31-year-old Parmelia man for two alleged shootings in Baldivis