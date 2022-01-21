Hundreds of Hot Rods rolling into Mandurah for Beyond Blue

latest-news,

Start your engines - Hot Rods are coming to Hall Park all for a good cause. Hundreds of Hot Rods and custom cars are expected to show up on Sunday, January 30 from 10am to 5pm to help raise funds for Beyond Blue. Entry to the show will be $5 per person, and $15 for families. There will be food trucks, ice cream vans, and drinks available. Entertainment and rides will be provided by King Carnival. A trophy will be given out by sponsor Shannons Insurance and there will also be a raffle. Event spokesperson Geoff Pringle said the day had two main causes. "One is to fundraise for Beyond Blue and the other is to get people out with their cars and enjoying the day." The event is being run by the Australian Street Rod Federation in conjunction with Mandurah Rod and Custom Club and Comet Bay Rodders.

