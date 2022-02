latest-news,

Mandurah based artist Hollie Jade from Hollie Jade Studios held her signature Paint and Sip event at Mandurah Offshore Fishing and Sailing Club. Participants followed along with Hollie's steps to create their own interpretations of the painting, 'She's a Handful'.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ewKecN3B2xfqFkVUeHG7R7/5f8e528f-61fd-42ab-9ab6-8bcfa024a695.JPG/r0_210_4032_2488_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg