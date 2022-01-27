latest-news, singleton, mandurah, house of the week, real estate view, buy home, for sale

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. A rare opportunity presents itself with this delightful home, sitting on a spacious 802sqm block located in the sought after suburb of Singleton. The character-filled home features slate flooring throughout, from the entry you can then enter the open-plan living area which showcases cathedral ceilings with exposed timber beams, stylish décor and a feature tile fireplace, plus a reverse-cycle split system for the warmer season. This home is immaculately presented and practically designed, offering three large double bedrooms - with plantation shutters, a walk-in robe and bathroom access to the master. The minor bedrooms are both decent sized and have their own signature style, plus built-in robes. Flowing through double French doors is the open dining and kitchen, designed to utilise the space for maximum enjoyment - Get ready to whip up your favourite meal and socialise. Leading out from the kitchen is a sunroom, featuring exposed beams and windows for the daylight to seep through at all angles. Outside, is the spacious A-framed patio entertaining area, ready to be enjoyed year-round. This massive block then flows into an open area with beautifully established trees and low maintenance garden beds. The beachside suburb of Singleton is a truly sought after suburb, and is noteworthy with popular beaches, a well-kept park and lake, sports oval, sporting and social clubs and a beachside walk and cycleway. Only a short drive to the Kwinana Freeway entry and is close to the large Secret Harbour, Lakelands and Meadow Springs Shopping Centres. A short walk to the Primary School and Childcare Centre, and also school pick-ups for four private schools that are easily accessed. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

