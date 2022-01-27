Character and charm moments from the water | 102 Murdoch Drive, Singleton
House of the Week
- Address: 102 Murdoch Drive, Singleton
- Price: Best offer over $489,000
- Agency: ACTON Mandurah
- Agent: Noeline Ross, 0408 947 302
- Inspect: By appointment
A rare opportunity presents itself with this delightful home, sitting on a spacious 802sqm block located in the sought after suburb of Singleton.
The character-filled home features slate flooring throughout, from the entry you can then enter the open-plan living area which showcases cathedral ceilings with exposed timber beams, stylish décor and a feature tile fireplace, plus a reverse-cycle split system for the warmer season.
This home is immaculately presented and practically designed, offering three large double bedrooms - with plantation shutters, a walk-in robe and bathroom access to the master.
The minor bedrooms are both decent sized and have their own signature style, plus built-in robes.
Flowing through double French doors is the open dining and kitchen, designed to utilise the space for maximum enjoyment - Get ready to whip up your favourite meal and socialise.
Leading out from the kitchen is a sunroom, featuring exposed beams and windows for the daylight to seep through at all angles.
Outside, is the spacious A-framed patio entertaining area, ready to be enjoyed year-round.
This massive block then flows into an open area with beautifully established trees and low maintenance garden beds.
The beachside suburb of Singleton is a truly sought after suburb, and is noteworthy with popular beaches, a well-kept park and lake, sports oval, sporting and social clubs and a beachside walk and cycleway.
Only a short drive to the Kwinana Freeway entry and is close to the large Secret Harbour, Lakelands and Meadow Springs Shopping Centres.
A short walk to the Primary School and Childcare Centre, and also school pick-ups for four private schools that are easily accessed.
