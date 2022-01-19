What's On: Reflect, respect, celebrate this Australia Day

latest-news,

January 21 The outdoor 50m pool at the MARC will transform into a parent free zone. Beats by the Pool is an event exclusively for 12-17 year olds. Chill out by the pool, have a race on the giant inflatables, play the giant garden games on the grassed area and have fun before the start of another term at school. Bookings are essential, purchase your tickets at: https://visitmandurah.com/event/14710/ January 23 Enjoy live music and food trucks for a Peel Health Hub Fundraiser. There will be mental health stalls to check out, a sensory chill out tent to enjoy and a raffle with great prizes up for grabs. Bring a picnic blanket and the family for a nice Sunday afternoon in the surroundings of the beautiful Quarry Park. This is a free event but please register via Eventbrite. January 25 There will be a traditional Indigenous smoking ceremony in Mandjar Square at 6pm. Smoking ceremonies reflect the importance of fire in Indigenous culture as a way to connect with country. The smoke symbolises the ability to ward off bad spirits and is said to have spiritually cleansing properties, paving the way for a bright future. The event will run for approximately 15 minutes. January 26 This Australia Day, there will be lots to see and do for the whole family, with celebrations in Mandurah's City Centre. Things will kick off in Mandjar Square, welcoming over 100 new citizens. Then, the Mandurah Concert Band will take to the stage with live entertainment from 10.30am. From 11am to 2pm there will be a sausage sizzle by the Lions Club. January 26 Several Aussie traditions including a free BBQ breakfast and backyard cricket match will headline the Shire of Serpentine Jarrahdale's Australia Day festivities. From 8am to 11am Briggs Park Upper Oval in Byford will once again come to life for the free event, where community members are invited to join in the fun. The Shire will also honour local community heroes and welcome our newest Australian citizens at the Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony. Anyone attending the event is required to follow State Government health guidelines. January 27 Take a journey on country and learn about Noongar people and their culture with Trevor and Kerry Stack from Goolamwiin. This tour includes a walking tour, bush tucker tasting and is a cultural experience you will not want to miss. The Senior Youth Officer from the City Mandurah Youth team will also be coming along. Limited numbers available, please email your interest to youth@mandurah.wa.gov.au Send us an email Have an event you'd like to promote? We'd love to hear from you. Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/b4927b18-cbda-4198-b4f2-9eb1dc9b58f4.jpg/r0_211_4913_2987_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON What's On: Reflect, respect, celebrate this Australia Day