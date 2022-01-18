latest-news,

Gang crime detectives are investigating a shooting in Port Kennedy which left a 37-year-old man injured. Around 1pm on January 17, police attended an address on Stake Hill Road where they found the man with gunshot wounds in his leg and abdomen. The man was taken to Royal Perth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say it is understood that a silver/grey Holden Commodore was in the area at the time of the incident, and it is believed both parties are known to each other. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to make an online report via www.crimestopperswa.com.au. Reports can remain anonymous.

Gang crime squad investigate Port Kennedy shooting