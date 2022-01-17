community,

The Compassionate Friends (TCF) will host a special ceremony on Sunday, January 30 for families that have a lost a child. The touching remembrance service, Flowers on the Water, will honour the memory of children taken too soon. The event is held to coincide with International Children's Memorial Day. Bereaved parents, relatives and friends are invited to join TCF at Dalrymple Park at 8.15am for an 8.30am start. Personal notes and flowers will be available to be placed in the water, as a tribute to the attendees late children. A light breakfast will also be provided for a gold coin donation. Related: 'Grief is a cost of love': Compassionate Friends offers support, honours loved ones after a suicide loss The Compassionate Friends provide support and help individuals and families understand the grieving process. In a previous interview with the Mandurah Mail, founding member of Mandurah TCF, Margot McAllister, referred to "grief as a cost of love". If you want to find out more information about Compassionate Friends and its services, contact 9535 7761 or email tfcmandurah@bigpond.com If you or someone you know needs urgent support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Kids Helpline (5 to 25 years) on 1800 55 1800.

Flowers on the water: The Compassionate Friends ceremony to honour the memory of lost loved ones