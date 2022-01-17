community,

WA's community theatre event of the year, the Robert Finley Awards, held on January 15, saw one Peel junior take home a prestigious award for a performance which predated his first birthday. Idris Wake, who turned one in December of 2021, was awarded an adjudicators certificate for "a debut performance of the youngest performer in the community theatre season". In Murray Music and Drama Club's production of Sleepy Hollow, which performed in July and August of 2021, Idris made an adorable cameo alongside his parents Sian and Matthew Wake, who are prominent performers in the Peel theatre community. Sian, who was also nominated for 'best actress in a musical' at the awards, said hearing Idris's name being called made her feel "a ridiculous amount of pride". "I felt an immense rush of warm and fuzzies. "He may not have had a clue what was going on when he was in the show - but I can still pretend he is a child acting prodigy," Sian laughed. She added that she was thankful to be a part of a family-oriented theatre club, which prioritises inclusivity. "I am so grateful for clubs like MMDC that are supportive and inclusive of parents with young kids as it's so easy to get sidelined from everything once you've got a baby." Murray Music and Drama Club's next show the Wizard of Oz will be auditioned on January 24 - details can be found via the club's website.

