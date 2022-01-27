latest-news,

It has been 23 days since Barragup man Lee Kirkham was last seen, and police have renewed their call for information about his whereabouts due to welfare concerns. The 50-year-old was last seen in Barragup around 10pm on Tuesday, January 4. Mr Kirkham has not been in touch with family or friends since this time, which loved ones say is out of character. It is believed he is not in possession of his mobile phone or vehicle, however he may be in possession of some cash. Police say Mr Kirkham is 170-175cm tall with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue and black flannelette shirt and black jeans. Anyone who sees Mr Kirkham is asked to call police immediately on 131 444, and anyone with information regarding his movements is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make an online report at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

Police hold welfare concerns from missing Barragup man Lee Kirkham