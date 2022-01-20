latest-news, dawesville, house of the week, melros, real estate view

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR Hidden in a quiet pocket of Melros, 8A Edwards Street enables you to live an incredible beachside lifestyle. Whether you're looking for a new home or a weekender, the way this home presents will not disappoint. Behind the gated entrance of the 592sqm block, you will find immaculate lawns along with a double garage as well as ample off-street parking. Open-plan living is demonstrated on the ground floor of this two-level residence. The central kitchen features ample bench space, cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a double sink and a built-in pantry. The dining area is parallel to the kitchen and flows through to the spacious lounge. Entertaining is easy with a seamless flow out to the patio. You will find the guest bedrooms to the rear of the home, each complete with built-in robes as well as shared use of the ground floor bathroom and separate toilet. The laundry holds built-in linen cupboards and is also located on the ground level. Jumping upstairs, the large second living area leads straight out to the northern-facing balcony which makes for the perfect place to relax all year round. A separate home office is also located on this level and could easily be utilised as a fifth bedroom if desired. Reverse-cycle airconditioning services this area keeping you comfortable all year round. The private master suite is large in size and boats built-in storage, a neutral ensuite bathroom and reverse-cycle airconditioning. Melros is a beautiful neighbourhood within Dawesville and truly is a quiet yet convenient location, situated just 1km to the new Dawesville Shopping Centre which is currently under construction and just 15kms to Mandurah CBD.

