Building company fined $40,000 for inadequate management of Mandurah, Perth projects

Ventura Home Group and its former supervisor, Justayn James Bean have been fined a total of $40,000 for inadequate management and supervision of eight building projects. The Osborne Park-based company constructed the homes in suburban Perth and Mandurah between 2016 and 2020, according to the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety. Compliance issues with the building work led to disciplinary matters being referred to the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT). As a result of mediation at the SAT in November 2021, the parties agreed that there were several incidents of non-compliance with applicable building standards or approved plans, according to a department statement. The SAT ordered Mr Bean to pay a $15,000 fine for not properly managing and supervising eight building services, while Ventura Home Group received a $25,000 fine for failing to ensure proper oversight of the projects, the statement read. The most serious defects identified by Building and Energy inspectors concerned the inadequate tying down of roofs and then the installation of roof sheeting, which put the properties at risk of roof failure in certain windy conditions. Building and Energy acting executive director Nabil Yazdani said the issues relating to roof structure were particularly concerning. "A roof failure could cause serious injury or death, which is why tie-downs and supports must be installed correctly and methodically before proceeding to other work," he said. "Building service providers are reminded that they must carry out their work diligently and in accordance with building standards and approved plans." Other concerns related to: The agreed facts also note that despite notifications from Building and Energy in relation to similar issues over many years, Ventura Home Group had not made adequate changes to its management and supervision processes to detect and rectify the issues in a timely manner.

Building company fined for inadequate management of Mandurah, Perth projects