latest-news, dawesville, house of the week, real estate view, mandurah, buy home, for sale

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. This immaculate three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is the perfect lock up and leave property. It has a lock-up garage to house your caravan, boat and cars. Situated in Timber's Edge Resort there is so much to do or you can simply sit back and enjoy the ambience of your surroundings. The spacious well-appointed kitchen features stone benchtops, a 900mm oven, dishwasher, corner pantry and an island bench. Off the kitchen is the dining and family room, plus a large outdoor entertaining zone with a barbecue. There are three large bedrooms, with a good-sized walk-in robe and an ensuite to the master and built-in robes to the two guest bedrooms. Additional features you will love include ducted reverse-cycle airconditioning, a solar panel system, an outdoor shower and gated side access. This home is situated in the heart of Timber's Edge Estate where you can enjoy communal resort facilities including swimming pools, a spa, gym, clubhouse with commercial kitchen, library, games room, covered bowling green and much more. Body corporate fees are $2,145.32 per annum. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/ed0ebb7c-5bfc-4e0f-b9f3-f9a949e4610b.jpg/r0_5_2255_1279_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg