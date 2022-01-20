Mandurah Scribblers running a writing competition

community,

Mandurah writing group, Scribblers will be holding a short story writing competition in 2022. There is junior high school, senior high school, and an open category for entrants in the Peel region. The theme of the competition is experiences during COVID-19. Each category has prize money for people who come first, second and third: Entries for the competition open on February 1, 2022 and close April 1, 2022. Scribblers will organise an anthology of the best works and publish them for sale. For more information contact Sandra Smiles on 0458347371 or visit https://www.judgify.me/Scribblers22

