National migration to South Western Australia hits record numbers

This is branded content.
Regional migration continues to surge as tree and sea changers seek respite from cost-of-living pressures and housing supply issues. South of Western Australia is fast becoming a major hotspot for former Perthians in search of a better lifestyle.
Stretching from Busselton to Augusta, the region has seen a whopping 350 per cent increase in total net migration in the 12 months to March, according to the Regional Australia Institute's latest Regional Movers Index. Busselton alone accounted for a 5.7 per cent share of migration out of Perth.
The South West offers a diverse landscape of lush forests, pristine coastline, and world-class wineries. Its captivating natural beauty, delicious food, strong job market and community spirit are some of the many reasons Aussies are choosing to relocate.
Affordable and available property is the other main driver.
Perth is in the throes of a housing supply crisis, with data from the Urban Development Institute of Australia confirming the number of lots on the market is at its lowest since 2006.
"We've seen land availability in the Perth Metropolitan area dry up so there has been an influx of sea and tree changers and FIFO workers moving to the South West area," explains Cameron Lade, General Manager of locally operated, family-owned home building company, Summit South West.
"We have also seen a significant increase in the demand for investment properties from both local and interstate markets. Investors are taking advantage of the more affordable entry point for house and land packages in the South West, comparatively quicker build times and strong rental returns."
Investor or owner, the South West offers the opportunity for affordable real estate options and lifestyle upgrades despite an economic climate stacked against these. As a result, the area is poised for continued growth in the coming years.
"The South West represents great value for purchasers as the land price and average lot size offers a better price per square metre compared to Perth metropolitan areas," says Lade.
"The idyllic location of most land estates means purchasers are only 10 minutes from world-class beaches, wineries, restaurants, schools and shopping centres."
Improved infrastructure to the South West is another boon to secure growth.
Both the Bunbury Waterfront and Margaret River Main Street have undergone a revamp and new aged care facilities and accommodation that cater to an ageing population are in development.
The South West's biggest ever transport infrastructure project, the Bunbury Outer Ring Road, is on track for completion by the end of the year, and the Busselton Airport Terminal Expansion saw direct interstate flights launch in 2021, with further expansion in the near future set to boost tourism to the Margaret River area.
The changing face of the region is also a reflection of increasing work flexibility since the pandemic, with remote work allowing many to relocate without leaving their existing jobs.
But those on the hunt for fresh, location-dependent roles needn't worry. The region supports 80,407 jobs and an annual economic output of $42.190 billion, which is only set to grow in coming years.
From health, agriculture and mining to construction, manufacturing and tourism, there are various industries offering employment opportunities with high-paid work. And if you're in the health and education sector, the government provides additional incentive schemes for health workers, nurses, and teachers who choose to work in regional areas.
Of course, it's not all work and no play. As Baby Boomers reach retirement age, the South West provides an attractive, nature-filled lifestyle for retirees after a relaxed way of living.
West Australia's population aged 65 and over is forecast to increase from 16 per cent in 2022 to 19.5 per cent by 2036, and the South West is home to a higher percentage of over-55s than the WA average.
To cater to this need, the government has been investing in new aged care facilities and age-friendly communities and accommodation, making the South West an easy choice for retirement.
Recent census figures show there are more foreign-born individuals living in regional WA than the metro or national average. This is thanks to the combination of quality jobs and lifestyle factors, according to Professor Amanda Davies from the University of WA, who specialises in demography.
"We have a very, very strong job market, so the ability to find employment and ability to find well-paid employment with great conditions, that's a significant attractor," she tells the ABC.
"And then also lifestyle, it's a very secure place to live, to raise children, to sort of have a great amount of balance in your life."
Experts in the South West region, award-winning Summit South West are helping people realise their ownership dreams, having helped over 40,000 West Australians build homes in over 40 years. Click here to start your journey.
