Learn how to be bushfire ready at family friendly event this Sunday

Community members are encouraged to learn about preparing for the upcoming bushfire season at a free, fun interactive event at the Department of Fire and Emergency Services' Bushfire Centre of Excellence at Nambeelup this Sunday.
The Bushfire Community Day gives families an opportunity to meet career and volunteer firefighters and receive expert advice on how to prepare their homes and properties for the threat of bushfire ahead of summer.
The event will also deliver a host of family-friendly activities including demonstrations from the search-and-rescue canines and emergency services cadets, rides in the RAC Rescue helicopter simulator and hands-on fire truck tours.
Acting Chief Superintendent at the Bushfire Centre of Excellence Craig Garrett said the day was a great opportunity for the public to better understand their level of risk and plan for bushfires.
"It's not just people in regional areas who need a bushfire plan," he said.
"More than 93 per cent of our State is bushfire prone so everyone should be aware of the risk in their area and think about the decisions they would need to make in an emergency.
"Getting prepared now could be lifesaving for your family this summer, so I'd really encourage the community to come along to this fun and informative event.
"We will have experts on hand to help people develop their bushfire plans using the My Bushfire Plan App, learn what to pack in their emergency kit and even how to prepare and protect their livestock and pets."
The event runs from 10am-3pm on Sunday, 15 October at the DFES Bushfire Centre of Excellence in Peel Business Park.
Other activities on the day include a firefighter obstacle course, virtual reality bushfire experience and a firewise gardening demonstration. Entry is free but community members are encouraged to register prior to Sunday. Find out more and reserve a spot here.
