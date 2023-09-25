Visa character requirements: what are they?

This is branded content.
There are a number of reasons why you might be obliged to do a police check in Australia.
Companies often require one as part of their hiring process. In some job sectors, police checks are a must. Examples include real estate, liquor sales, and governmental jobs.
Background checks are also part and parcel of many visa applications.
If you're applying for a visa to work or study in Australia, for instance, you must satisfy the government's character requirements.
In other words, you have to demonstrate that you are an upstanding, law-abiding individual.
This involves, among other things, obtaining police background certificates from all the countries you have previously lived in-including Australia.
So if you are a former resident of Western Australia, it's necessary to get WA police clearance before your visa application can be processed.
Let's take a closer look at the character requirements set by the Australian government.
The character requirements as articulated by section 501 of the Migration Act 1958 apply to individuals who are trying to get an Australian visa or who would like to become Australian citizens.
Failure to pass this character test can result in rejection of a visa application on what the government refers to as 'character grounds.' Existing visas can be revoked on the same grounds.
There are many reasons why someone might fail the character test. Having a 'substantial criminal record' is the first one on the list.
Substantial criminal record
What constitutes a 'substantial' record?
Death sentences and sentences of life imprisonment do, of course, and also any crime that results in a prison sentence of 12 months or more.
Multiple convictions that add up to 12 or more months in prison is also considered substantial.
In simple terms, if you have spent 12 or more months in prison, and were not later exonerated or pardoned, you have a substantial criminal record and will not pass the character test.
That's not all. The term moreover applies to anyone who:
For the purposes of the character test, time spent in drug rehabilitation programs or programs for the mentally ill are viewed as forms of imprisonment.
Immigration detention
To pass the character test, the applicant must not have committed an offense during immigration detention that later resulted in a criminal conviction.
The same goes for offenses committed during an escape from immigration detention, or following a successful escape.
Minister for Home Affairs discretion
The Minister for Home Affairs may refuse a visa to anyone reasonably suspected of being part of-or having been part of-a criminal organisation, with or without a criminal conviction.
As an extension of that clause, the Minister's discretion may also be used to determine whether an applicant is likely to engage in criminal conduct upon entry to Australia.
Examples include:
Crimes against children
Visas are denied to anyone who has been convicted-inside or outside Australia-of a sexual offence against a child.
Ditto anyone whom the court found guilty of such an offence but who was discharged without a conviction.
Crimes of international concern
The term 'crime of international concern' refers to, but is not limited to, the following offences:
Anyone charged with or indicted for one or more of these offences fails the character test, even without a conviction. As does anyone whom:
The Australian government advises all visa applicants to be honest about any and all past criminal conduct, provide truthful answers to all questions, and submit all of the requested documentation (e.g. police certificate, military certificate, character statutory declaration, letter of recommendation from an employer, etc.).
Bear in mind that even if you fail to satisfy all of the character requirements, the Minister for Home Affairs may judge you fit to enter the country and grant you a visa. By the same token, your application may be denied if you are found to have been less than completely honest.
In the case of visa refusal or cancellation, you have the right to appeal the decision-provided it wasn't personally made by the Minister for Home Affairs. Appeals are heard by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.
You must file your appeal before the deadline stated in the notification letter sent to you by the Department for Home Affairs. Appeals sent after the deadline will not be considered.
Judicial review is also available to those who wish to challenge the legal basis of the Department's decision. Migration attorneys or agents can help you with this.
