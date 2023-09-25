Purple Bra Day pushes for breast clinic in new Peel hospital

Once again the Mandurah Angels have been out in the streets in the most colouful way, having a lot of fun while raising money to support people with breast cancer.
Breast Cancer Care WA 's Purple Bra Day raised $1,342 from the generous business owners and shoppers of Mandurah.
One of the organisers, Cheri Pemberton, said the day was once again a great opportunity to meet local business owners.
"We thank them for their generosity for supporting us on our quests, especially the smaller business owners," Cherie said.
"We were also able to discuss our petition we have currently lodged with the State Government.
"This Petition is for consideration of a Breast Assessment Clinic to be included in the new Peel Regional Hospital which is due over the next two years."
She said the support for this cause from everyone the Angels met was overwhelming.
"It was a great effort from the community of Mandurah and we sincerely thank them for their support," Cherie said.
