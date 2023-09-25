Mandurah Mail

Purple Bra Day pushes for breast clinic in new Peel hospital

September 25 2023 - 4:07pm
Once again the Mandurah Angels have been out in the streets in the most colouful way, having a lot of fun while raising money to support people with breast cancer.

