Mandurah Mail
Home/Photos and Video

Penguin Island - home of WA's most important penguin colony - is the perfect place for quiet observation of nature

Kathy Sharpe
By Kathy Sharpe
Updated August 29 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The crystal clear waters stretching along the WA coast off Rockingham are known as Perth's marine playground for good reason.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathy Sharpe

Kathy Sharpe

Group editor, non-dailies

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.