The crystal clear waters stretching along the WA coast off Rockingham are known as Perth's marine playground for good reason.
Adventures on offer include swimming with wild dolphins, diving and snorkelling the reefs and wrecks and sea kayaking to visit snoozing sea-lions.
But in the heart of Shoalwater Islands Marine Park is Penguin Island, perfect for visitors who may be limited by time, finances or energy.
At less than an hour's drive from Perth, and a short $25 return ferry ride to the island, this would have to be one of most enjoyable day trips from a capital city you could find anywhere in Australia.
You need only pack your lunch, a towel and a snorkel. Once there, you can spend as little or as much time as you want, planning your day around the regular ferry departures. The ferry is equipped to take wheelchairs and much of the walking is via boardwalks, meaning the island is suitable for prams as well.
The island's safe and shallow beaches and coves are simply stunning. The easy two kilometre walk around the island affords spectacular views at every turn.
There's a picturesque picnic area, but no shops or cafes. This light touch approach is for good reason; the island is home to the most significant population of little penguins in WA, and one that is seriously under threat.
Man-made burrows can be seen dotted across the island, to help support the penguins who breed here, sadly in ever decreasing numbers. Departmental staff, researchers and volunteers monitor the burrows to record the number of eggs laid and hatchlings produced each year.
Depending on the season, you may be lucky enough to see a fluffy little guy or two poking around, though in daylight hours most of the adult penguins are out at sea fishing. They travel long distances in search of anchovies, pilchards and other delicacies which will be regurgitated into the mouths of their chicks at dinner time.
I had the good fortune to see some resident penguins in the then Discovery Centre when I visited Penguin Island earlier this year. These were orphaned or injured penguins who couldn't live in the wild. While their keepers lured them out with fish snacks, and provided plenty of information about their conservation, the penguins seemed to know they were the stars of the show. They waddled around squabbling and chirping crankily and occasionally diving into their plunge pool to cool off. Cuteness overload!
The aging Discovery Centre has been demolished since my visit, and the decision was made not to rebuild on the island due to the fragility of the environment. While the orphaned penguins have been re-homed, there is talk of building a new Discovery Centre on the mainland in the future.
The decline in numbers of the Penguin Island colony, from 2,500 15 years ago to around 300 today, is alarming. It's not hard to understand why visitation to the island is restricted. Access is completely closed off during the winter breeding season, and the island has snap closures in place for summer days when the temperatures hits 35 degrees.
Experts agree climate change is the major threat to the colony. After weather conditions sparked by La Nina in 2022, only half of the season's chick's survived. During a heat wave that year conservation staff resorted to dropping ice cubes into burrows in an effort to keep the chicks cool. But many chicks died during the summer moulting season, the dangerous period when adult penguins shed and replenish their protective, feather coats. The penguins can't swim during this period, and spend the weeks prior fattening up in preparation for the around 17 days they will spend on land. Some hungry chicks who aren't getting their daily delivery of food try to enter the water themselves while too underweight to survive - with devastating results.
While the island life protects penguins from predators such as dogs and foxes, they are more exposed to their natural predators during moulting.
But that's enough about penguins (though it never really is, is it?).
Bird lovers will still have plenty to distract them. The Shoalwater Islands supports 30 different species of sea birds, and sixteen species use the islands for courting and breeding. On Penguin Island there are also a couple of large, noisy and smelly pelican rookeries. Unlike the penguins, the pelicans breed all year round and their numbers are booming to the point where they are starting to become a problem. Pelican who live close to urban areas have been found to scavenge from land fill tips, meaning the rookeries can become littered with regurgitated glass and plastics from discarded shopping bags.
The Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions' Vaughn Chapple said the hot weather island closure allows wild penguins to naturally move from island vegetation into the surrounding waters of Shoalwater Islands Marine Park to cool down or 'thermo-regulate', during their moulting period.
"The decision not to construct a new facility on the island was based on climate change impacting the island's vulnerable penguin population and following strong feedback from the City of Rockingham, local tourism operators and local penguin researchers," Mr Chapple said.
The department's Swan Region manager Benson Todd said to be clear, the island itself is not closing.
"Visitors will be able to continue to catch the ferry to the island and explore it at their leisure. Visitor facilities such as toilets, picnic tables, boardwalks, shade structures and interpretation are being upgraded."
From me: five stars for nature lovers who value a day of gentle strolling, relaxing swims, observing the bird life and simply taking it all in.
Penguin Island is open daily from September 15 to early June. The Penguin Island ferry departs hourly from 9am-3pm. Book on (08) 9591-1333. Find out more HERE
