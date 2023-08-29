Experts agree climate change is the major threat to the colony. After weather conditions sparked by La Nina in 2022, only half of the season's chick's survived. During a heat wave that year conservation staff resorted to dropping ice cubes into burrows in an effort to keep the chicks cool. But many chicks died during the summer moulting season, the dangerous period when adult penguins shed and replenish their protective, feather coats. The penguins can't swim during this period, and spend the weeks prior fattening up in preparation for the around 17 days they will spend on land. Some hungry chicks who aren't getting their daily delivery of food try to enter the water themselves while too underweight to survive - with devastating results.