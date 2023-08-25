Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Frank Sinatra and more: David Theak meets WAYJO

It's going to be a special night of jazz at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, September 14, as the WA Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) brings the swing and celebrates some of the greats, alongside the extraordinary David Theak.
Performing the music of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Frank Sinatra and more, WAYJO's MinterEllison Monday Night Orchestra will be joined on stage by Mr Theak - a highly accomplished saxophonist and leading Australian jazz educator from Sydney.
'Don't Get Around Much Anymore: David Theak Meets WAYJO' will see Mr Theak pay tribute to the great tenor saxophonists of the swing era, and maybe even sing a song or two.
This will be a very special evening of vintage rhythms, sophisticated sounds, and timeless classics.
A driving force in jazz, Mr Theak is the Head of Jazz at the Sydney Conservatorium, co-artistic director of the Australian National Youth Jazz Orchestra, and artistic director of the Sydney Conservatorium Jazz Festival.
He's a passionate advocate for big bands and has toured the world with his quartet, Theak-tet.
Recently, he was shortlisted for UMO (Helsinki Jazz Orchestra) and WDR (West German Radio) Big Bands as a saxophonist, and has an upcoming Naxos Jazz project with German composer Florian Ross and strings in 2024.
"I can't wait to swing with WAYJO in September ... Australia's most prominent youth big band, directed by a bunch of jazz legends ... anytime I play with WAYJO, it's a joyous occasion," said Mr Theak.
WAYJO Artistic Director and Musical Director, Mace Francis, said rehearsals for the show were held in the big band format.
"[They] are focused on jazz phrasing, articulation, and artistic expression as well as improvisational techniques and playing a wide range of musical genres including jazz, funk, and Latin charts," he said.
"We are thrilled to welcome David to feature in this exciting performance."
'Don't Get Around Much Anymore: David Theak Meets WAYJO' comes to the Fishtrap Theatre, Mandurah Performing Arts Centre at 7.30pm on Thursday Spetember 14. Tickets are available ate tinyurl.com/36scv2rk.
