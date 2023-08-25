Mandurah Mail
Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Frank Sinatra and more: David Theak meets WAYJO

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated August 25 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:30pm
The WA Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO). Picture supplied.
It's going to be a special night of jazz at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, September 14, as the WA Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) brings the swing and celebrates some of the greats, alongside the extraordinary David Theak.

