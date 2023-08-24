Mandurah Mail
Beloved cat part of owners funeral

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
August 24 2023 - 4:00pm
When Coogee woman Kerry Irving passed away at aged 73 earlier this month, RSPCA WA inspectors fulfilled her wish by taking her cat, Hannibal, to be a part of the funeral service.

