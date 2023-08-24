Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

High tech equipment to help improve safety in Mandurah and Dawesville

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
August 24 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(L to R) Mandurah District Superintendent Peter Morrissey, Mandurah MP David Templeman, Dawesville MP Lisa Munday, Police Minister Paul Papalia and Senior Sergeant Ross Blake. Picture supplied.
(L to R) Mandurah District Superintendent Peter Morrissey, Mandurah MP David Templeman, Dawesville MP Lisa Munday, Police Minister Paul Papalia and Senior Sergeant Ross Blake. Picture supplied.

WA Police are cracking down on hoons and other unlawful activity in the Mandurah and Dawesville electorates, with the use of covert and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, that are now in operation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.