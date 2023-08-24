High tech equipment to help improve safety in Mandurah and Dawesville

WA Police are cracking down on hoons and other unlawful activity in the Mandurah and Dawesville electorates, with the use of covert and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, that are now in operation.
The $200,000 of high tech equipment was funded by the WA Government to enhance public safety.
ANPR technology scans vehicle registration plates, immediately alerting officers in the State Operations Command Centre to vehicles involved in crime.
This enables a rapid response to a range of offences, such as burglaries, disqualified or unlicensed drivers, and unregistered or stolen vehicles.
WA Police Minister, Paul Papalia, said the devices were a major boost for WA Police.
"Enabling officers to rapidly respond to illegal activity in the community," he said.
"The new equipment gives Police greater ability to target hoons and other criminals who disturb neighbourhoods and endanger law abiding locals."
Managed by Mandurah Detectives, covert cameras are regularly utilised by the Rapid High Harm Offender Response Team and local Traffic Enforcement Group.
They are used to monitor hoon hotspots as well as other areas known for anti-social behaviour or criminal activity.
Mandurah MP, David Templeman, said hooning in Mandurah and Dawesville was a "long-standing issue" for the community and is being dealt with.
"Local police have been working tirelessly to address the issue and I am proud to be able to support them with high-tech Police equipment to help their fight against hooning," he said.
Mr Templeman said this new equipment "will help make Mandurah and surrounding suburbs safer".
In combination with speed detection equipment, ANPR cameras monitored 174,585 vehicles in the Dawesville and Mandurah region during a two-week period, recording 2,079 travelling above the legal speed limit.
WA Police also charged five drivers with hooning offences during a week-long covert camera operation during the same month.
Dawesville MP, Lisa Munday, said they were committed to addressing locals' concerns about crime in the region.
"The additional covert and ANPR cameras give WA Police greater oversight of illegal activity in our community and they assist with response times for a range of offences for our hardworking police.
"I want to sincerely thank the WA Police Force for the incredible job it does to keep us all safe."
