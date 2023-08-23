Mandurah Mail
The Western Force will battle with South Africa's Cheetahs at Mandurah

Updated August 24 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 9:30am
The Western Force will be coming to Mandurah to face South African former super Rugby franchise, the Cheetahs next month.

