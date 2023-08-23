The Western Force will battle with South Africa's Cheetahs at Mandurah

The Western Force will be coming to Mandurah to face South African former super Rugby franchise, the Cheetahs next month.
Western Australia's premier rugby club will meet their South African opponents at Lane Group Stadium, Mandurah on Friday, September 29, in the third of a four-game series.
The match is part of the Toyota Challenge and will serve as preparation for the Force's Harvey Norman Super Rugby Pacific campaign.
Along with the clash at Mandurah, the series will consist of two games in Bloemfontein, South Africa over the next fortnight and a finale at Revo Fitness Stadium in Claremont on Saturday, October 7.
Western Force CEO, Tony Lewis, said the initiative to broaden the game of rugby to all regions of Western Australia was necessary for the game's growth.
"This opportunity to bring a quality South African side, who just won the Currie Cup, to Mandurah is exciting and paves a strong path for future Spring tournaments," he said.
The Force are also planning to hold a clinic session in Mandurah on Thursday, September 28 prior to the game, with details to come.
With food vendors, bar facilities and kids' activities to be in full swing, there are plenty of reasons to get down and support the Western Force as they take on the Cheetahs at Mandurah.
Tickets to the final two matches can be purchased with a 2024 Force Membership for an added $20, through Ticketmaster for non-members in the coming weeks at $15 per game, or at the gate on game day for $20.
