Volunteers are needed for a growing number of clinical trials researching prostate cancer - the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia.
With more than 81,000 Australian men affected at last count, new drugs and treatment approaches are constantly being developed and researched.
There are 27 clinical trials under way with more than 7000 patients signed up.
ANZUP (Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group) brings together all of the professional disciplines and groups involved in researching and treating urogenital cancers.
It has 18 active prostate cancer clinical trials, of which four are in the recruiting phase.
They are:
ANZadapt, which aims to provide evidence to change practice and improve survival in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (MCRPC).
This is a cancer that has spread beyond the prostate gland and for which hormone therapy is no longer effective in stopping or slowing the cancer's progression.
The trial will apply adaptive therapy to prolong each patient's life and quality of life as much as possible.
Treatment is used sparingly, for just long enough to control the cancer and maintain quality of life, but paused as soon as control is achieved.
"Adapting" the treatment to each patient aims to increase the duration of benefit, by using treatment-sensitive cancer cells to compete with, and control, treatment-resistant cancer cells.
Participating centres span NSW, Queensland, SA, WA and NZ. ANZadapt has a trans-Tasman recruitment target of 84 patients.
Dipper will compare cancer control and quality-of-life outcomes for individuals receiving either radiotherapy or surveillance following recurrence of their cancer.
These will be measured after personalised patient selection, using the new imaging test and other clinical information.
The clinical trial will be conducted at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney and has a recruitment goal of 110 patients who are of low risk with early biochemical recurrence after radical prostatectomy and a negative PSMA PET/CT scan.
GUIDE's purpose is to see if a prostate cancer marker in the blood (mGSTP1) can be used to guide chemotherapy treatment.
Based on the level of this blood marker, some people may be able to have breaks in treatment rather than have chemotherapy continuously, which is the current standard of care.
The results of the study will show if having these treatment breaks guided by mGSTP1 can improve how people feel during treatment while still treating the prostate cancer effectively.
With participating centres across NSW and Victoria, GUIDE has a recruitment target of 120 patients with mCRPC receiving docetaxel chemotherapy, with a detectable mGSTP1 at baseline.
NINJA aims to compare two emerging schedules of radiotherapy in the treatment of intermediate or high-risk prostate cancer.
Participants will be randomly assigned to one of two radiotherapy schedules as part of the study. It is hoped this research will potentially improve the accuracy and quality of radiotherapy treatment in prostate cancer.
With participating centres across NSW, Victoria, Queensland, SA, WA and NZ, NINJA aims to recruit patients with prostate cancer.
If you think a trial might be right for you, see your doctor.
ANZUP identifies gaps in evidence and areas of clinical need, collaborates with the best clinicians and researchers in GU cancer, and communicates with the broader community along the way.
It receives infrastructure support from the federal government through Cancer Australia.
