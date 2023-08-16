An early-morning photo shoot on Scarborough Beach has paid off for Max Wannell.
His photo of friend Brian Hall tackling the waves took out the top prize in the active ageing category of the Department of Communities' Golden Lens photography competition.
Max also scored a runner-up award in the diverse cultures category with his photo of Chinese New Year celebrations in Perth.
Winning was a surprise for Max, who took up photography after retiring 12 years ago.
"I took photos of buildings in my job with the public works department many years ago so that gave me a bit of a taste for it," he said.
"I belong to two photography clubs and between them they set challenges, encourage entering competitions and provide tips and advice.
"I mainly like photographing landscapes. I will be on the look-out for more competitions to enter now."
The Golden Lens competition promotes ageing well and celebrates the artistic skills of older Western Australians.
Selected winners will be featured in the WA Seniors Card 2023-24 Discount Directory.
More than 230 entries were received from 77 WA Seniors Card members.
Other category winners were: artistic photography, Dita Hagedorn; diverse cultures, Donna Halliday; flora and fauna, Geoffrey Vardy; seniors influencer and people's choice, Donna Legge.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.